UPSC IES/ISS Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the scores of UPSC IES/ISS on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam was conducted across various centres in the country in June 2019. All those candidates who are shortlisted in the exam are requested to write an Application Form in order to appear for the subsequent Interview/Personality Test.

The application link for UPSC IES/ISS Interview DAF will be activated from October 17 to October 31, 2019. Candidates must read the instructions carefully before filling in the application form. They must also keep in mind to bring all the required original documents, failing which they will not be able to write the Physical Test and will not be provided with Travel Allowance.