Home

Education

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 Time Table Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates, Other Details Here

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 Time Table Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Dates, Other Details Here

The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC

New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table on June 1, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 can now check the time table through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Below, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the time table.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on three days- June 23, 24 and 25, 2023. The UPSC IES/ISS exam will be conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

You may like to read

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 timetable: Steps to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the time table:

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2023 time table link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the time table.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The papers comprise of General English, General Economics, Statistics, Indian Economics. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES