UPSC IES ISS 2023 Interview Schedule Out; Personality Test to Begin From Dec 18

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023.

UPSC IES ISS Interview Schedule 2023: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023. According to the official notice, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the IES/ISS Examination, 2023 with effect from Monday, December 18, 2023. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in.

“No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the Commission in an official notification said. The interview schedule will conclude on December 21.

“It may also be noted that the candidate who has not finally submitted the DAF within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate as instructed earlier in the Press Note/Notice dated 24.08.2023 declaring the result of written part of IES/ISS Examination, 2023,” UPSC in an official notification further said.

The interview round will be conducted from December 18, 2023, to December 21, 2023.

UPSC IES ISS Interview Schedule 2023 – Check Date And Time

How to Download the UPSC Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 Interview Schedule?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your UPSC interview schedule will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference. The candidates appearing for the Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express). In case, the

candidates perform their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission’s guidelines, available on the website i.e https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads→ [Travelling Allowance Form for Candidates (For Candidates only)]. For more details, visit the official website of the Commission.

