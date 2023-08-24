Home

Education

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link, List of Selected Candidates(With Names)

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link, List of Selected Candidates(With Names)

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24, 2023. Candidates

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24, 2023. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates for the Interview/Personality Test at upsc.gov.in.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES