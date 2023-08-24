Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link, List of Selected Candidates(With Names)

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link, List of Selected Candidates(With Names)

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24, 2023. Candidates

Published: August 24, 2023 5:13 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released

UPSC Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023 today, August 24, 2023. Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates for the Interview/Personality Test at upsc.gov.in.

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.