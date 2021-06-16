The UPSC IES Prelims 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 18, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the Indian Engineering Services prelims exam can check the timetable released on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the dates below. This year, approximately 2 to 3 lakh candidates have registered themselves to appear for the UPSC IES Prelims 2021 exams. Also Read - UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date Released At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download Here

Shift 1 (10 am to 12 pm): General studies and engineering aptitude paper (paper-1)

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5 pm): Civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics & telecom. Eng. (Discipline- specific paper) (Paper-2)

Important details about the examination:

The commission will conduct the written examination in 15 centres across the country.

UPSC IES Prelims 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift is scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm, and the second shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES Prelims 2021 Paper one will carry 200 marks while paper two will carry 300 marks.

The duration of the examination for paper one and paper two will be 2 hours and 3 hours, respectively.

The candidates must note that the commission will soon release the admit card for UPSC IES Prelims 2021 exam on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the students appearing for UPSC IES Prelims 2021 have urged the commission to postpone the examination due to the prevailing COVID 19 situation. The Union Public Service Commission has not yet taken any decision on the postponement of the prelims exam.