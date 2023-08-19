Home

Education

UPSC IFS Main 2023 DAF I Out At upsc.gov.in, Apply Till August 28

UPSC IFS Main 2023 DAF I Out At upsc.gov.in, Apply Till August 28

UPSC IFS Main DAF I: Candidates can fill up the DAF I application form at upsconline.nic.in. The IFoS (Main) Examination 2023 is slated to take place on November 26, 2023.

IFoS (Main) Examination 2023 is slated to take place on November 26.

UPSC IFS Main DAF I: The Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All candidates who qualified the screening round of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023(CSE 2023) for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 are advised to fill up the application form online through the official website at upsconline.nic.in. To access the application form, registered applicants must login using their registered email ID and OTP received on their mail, followed by the captcha reflected on their screen. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to fill the application form is till August 28 up to 6.00 PM.

Trending Now

The IFoS (Main) Examination 2023 is slated to take place on November 26. The government aims to fill approximately 1,105 vacancies through this recruitment.

Union Public Service Commission’s Official Notice

The official notification read, “All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS (MAIN) Examination- 2023 as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE. Submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2023 to be held from Sunday, i.e., 26th November 2023.”

The notice advised that qualified applicants must refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service Examination-2023 for more details, published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) released by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change on February 02 this year. The eligible candidates must submit DAF-I online within the prescribed time limit.

UPSC IFS Main DAF I: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF I]’.

Step 4: After that, key in your login credentials such as roll no and password.

Step 5: Proceed with the DAF-I application form and click on submit.

Step 6: Download the submitted form for future reference.

Direct link to UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023

For additional information and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES