UPSC IFS Main Admit Card 2023 Released; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at upsconline.nic.in
UPSC IFS Main Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release the admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 today, November 17, 2023. The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023, in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The UPSC IFS Main Exam forenoon session will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. One can download the UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in/.
