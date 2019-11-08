UPSC IFS Main Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Mains exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in, the official website of the UPSC.

The Mains exam will be held from December 1-8, 2019. A total of 90 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Steps to download admit cards for IFS Main Exam 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘e Admit Card: IFS Main Examination 2019’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Click here’; on the next page too, click on the link with the same name

Step 4: Read the instructions and click ‘Yes’

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number/Registration ID and download the admit card

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it for future use

The Roll Number/Registration ID page can also be directly accessed, using this link.

A total of 1,145 candidates cleared the preliminary exam, which was conducted in June. The notification for the IFS exam was published in February, along with that for other Civil Services Exams.

On the exam days, the UPSC IFS Main Exam will be conducted in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam will start with General English in the morning session and General Knowledge in the afternoon one.