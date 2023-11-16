Home

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: Black Ball Point Pen, Simple Wrist Watch Allowed In Exam Centre; Check Last Minute Do’s And Don’t

UPSC Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 will be held from November 26, 2023. Check admit card release date, paper pattern, marking scheme, reporting time, debarred items here.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Full Schedule

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will hold the Indian

Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023. The UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 will be conducted in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon session. The UPSC IFS Main Exam forenoon session will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, the afternoon session will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. One can download the UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule by visiting the official website – and /.

UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule – Check Date And Time

UPSC IFS Main Admit Card – Check Release Date And Time

The admit card for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 will be released tomorrow, November 17, 2023. The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout as soon as the same are uploaded on the website. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2023. No paper Admit card will be issued for this Examination. “Important Instructions to the candidates” appended with the e-Admit Card must be read carefully by the candidates.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 – Exam Day Guidelines(List of Items to Carry)

The candidates must produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, will not be allowed to take the Examination. Items to Carry to UPSC IFS Exam Centre: The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each Session. UPSC IFS Reporting Time: The entry of the candidates in the venue will be closed 30 minutes prior (as against the existing time limit of 10 minutes) to the commencement of the Examination (each Session). No candidates shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry. Prohibited Items to Carry to UPSC IFS Exam Centre: Candidates are not allowed to enter the examination premises with any valuables/costly items, mobile phones, smart/digital watches, other IT

gadgets, books, bags, etc. Candidates are advised not to bring banned items as Venue Supervisors will not make any arrangement for keeping these items at the Venue. Stationery Items to Carry to UPSC IFS Exam Centre: The candidates will be allowed to take with them only e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, copies of self-photographs (whichever applicable) and any other items as specified in the Instructions of the e-Admit Card to the Venue. No other items shall be allowed to be taken inside the Venue. Black Colour Pen to Carry to UPSC IFS Exam Centre: Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen for making entries in the Attendance List. Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is only allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. Watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart/digital watches is strictly prohibited. Possession (even in switch off mode) / use of Mobile Phones and other Electronics / Communication devices or any other incriminating material (notes on e-Admit Cards, papers, erasers etc.) or violation of any

Instruction shall entail disciplinary action which may include cancellation of candidature of candidate, filing of FIR/police complaint against the candidate, prohibition from appearing in subsequent Session(s)/day(s) of the Examination. In addition, the Commission may take any other appropriate action as per provisions contained in the Examination Rules.

UPSC IFS Main Exam – Paper Pattern

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) is held for the selection of candidates against the vacancies identified and reported for the Indian Forest Service Examination. The Main Examination will consist of written examination and an interview test. The written examination will consist of 6 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II. Also see Note (ii) under para I of Section II(B).

The written examination consisting of the following papers:—

Paper I—General English 300 Marks

Paper II—General Knowledge 300 Marks

Papers III, IV, V and VI.—Any two subjects to be selected from the list of the optional subjects set out in para 2 below. Each subject will have two papers.— 200 marks for each paper. For more details, check the official website of UPSC.

