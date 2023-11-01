Home

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: Timetable Released, Check Full Schedule

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023: The timetable has been officially released; here's how you can check. Know step-by-step process.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023 Full Schedule

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest entrance examinations in the country, and also one of the most prestigious ones. Thousands of candidates apply for these papers, with the intention to clear the tough process and get into government services but only about 25 percent of them qualify. Speaking of the IFS Exams, UPSC has released the final exam dates for the UPSC IFS Main Exam 2023. The exams will begin after Diwali, from November 26, 2023 and the complete exam schedule can be downloaded from the official website- upsc.gov.in.

