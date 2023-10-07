By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC IFS Main Exam Schedule 2023 Out; Check Subject-Wise Timetable, Timings Here
UPSC Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. As per the schedule, the Commission will conduct the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination on November 26, 27, 28, 29, November 30, December 1, December 2, and December 3, 2023. One can download the UPSC IFS Main exam schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.
