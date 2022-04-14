UPSC IFS Main Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday declared UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 on the official website upsc.gov.in. The Indian Forest Services main examination was held from February 27 to March 6, 2022. The candidates who have cleared the written exam for Main, are now qualified for the personality test. They need to produce the original certificates in support of their claims related to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form at the time of their Personality Test.Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For MTS, Other Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in Before April 18| Read Details Here

"The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test," stated the official notice issued by UPSC.

UPSC IFS Main Result 2021: Check Merit List Here

The UPSC will soon announce the dates of the UPSC IFS 2021 Personality Test for the candidates. The interview round will be held in Delhi. No request for change in the allotted date and time will be entertained.

UPSC IFS Results 2022: Here’s how to check score