UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 on the official website. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that they can download UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 from February 4, 2021, to March 7, 2021. As the admit card is available for a stipulated time period, candidates are advised to download their admit card beforehand. Also Read - UPSC NDA Syllabus 2021 PDF Available For Download Now, Check Direct Link Here

UPSC IFS 2021 Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from February 28, 2021, to March 7, 2021. The UPSC IFS 2021 exam will be in two shifts, morning shift (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). Also Read - UPSC IAS 2020 Mains Admit Card Out at upsc.gov.in, CHECK All Important Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card: Also Read - UPSC CSE Main Admit Card 2020 Released at upsc.gov.in , CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC- Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “What’s new section”.

Step 3: Go to the link mentioning, “UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020”.

Step 4: By clicking on the site link, you will be redirected to the e admit card instructions.

Step 5: Download the instructions from the link for future reference.

Step 6: Click on the “Yes” option. You will be redirected to the admit card link.

Step 7: Select either registration ID or roll number in order to download the admit card.

Step 8: Check the admit card properly before downloading it.

Step 9: Take a print of the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

Candidates must download their admit card by using roll number, registration number and other details on the login page.