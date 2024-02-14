Home

UPSC Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024: The registration process for the UPSC Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 through the CS(P) Examination 2024 will begin today, February 14, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the UPSC IFS Prelims application form at and . Candidates applying for the Indian Forest Service Examination should note that they are required to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and qualify the same for going to the second stage of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview). Check Indian Forest Service Application Form, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Paper Pattern below:-

UPSC IFS Indian Forest Service Examination: Check Indian Forest Service Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must be either:-

(a) A citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Srilanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary, may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him/her by the Government of India.

UPSC IFS Indian Forest Service Examination: Minimum Educational Qualification Required A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification. UPSC IFS Indian Forest Service Examination: Age Limit “A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on 1st August, 2023, i.e. he must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1991 and not later than 1st August, 2002,” reads the previous year’s detailed notification. To know more about the age relaxation, candidates are advised to go through the latest notification pdf which will be released on February 14, 2024. UPSC IFS Indian Forest Service Examination Pattern Speaking of the exam pattern, the competitive examination comprises two successive stages : (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective Type) for the screening & selection of candidates for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination; and

(ii) Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates against the vacancies identified and reported for the Indian Forest Service Examination.

UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination: Check Application Form, Exam Dates This year, UPSC IFS prelims notification will be released on February 14, 2024. The last date for submission of the online application form is March 5, 2024. The Commission will conduct the examination on May 26, 2024.

