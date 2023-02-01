Home

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Notification, Application Form Out at upsc.gov.in; Exam Dates, Fee, Eligibility Here

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Registration Date at upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 today, February 01, 2023. Along with the notification, the UPSC IFS Prelims Application form 2023 will also be published. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill up and submit the application forms available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 21.

Check Important Dates Here

Duration of Examination One Day Download Notification Notice (919.54 KB)

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Application Form: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Educational Qualification Here: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Exam Date

The Indian Forest Service Examination will consist of two successive stages. The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Screening Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 which will be held on May 28, 2023, in accordance with the Rules published by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change in the Gazette of India dated February 01, 2023.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the Examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the examination. Provided that this restriction on the number of attempts will not apply in the case of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates who are otherwise eligible. Provided further that the number of attempts permissible to candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes who are otherwise eligible, shall be nine.

HOW TO FILL UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in. Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee. Submit the application and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UPSC IFS Prelims 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.