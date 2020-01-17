UPSC Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Examination Result 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their results.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can check their results later.

The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 8.

All those who qualified in the exam will now have to appear for the Personality Test in order to be selected for the Indian Forest Service.

Here’s how you can check UPSC Indian Forest Service Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for Indian Forest Service (Main) Written Examination, 2019 link

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number. Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your UPSC Indian Forest Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.