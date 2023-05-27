UPSC is Hiring! Job Description, Salary, Vacancy Here

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist -B (Electrical), Assistant Engineer, Specialist Grade III, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is June 15, 2023. According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till June 15, 2023. UPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 20 vacant posts.
UPSC Important Dates
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 15, 2023
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: June 16, 2023
UPSC Vacancy Details
Name of the post and the number of vacancies
- Scientist -B (Electrical): 1 post
- Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): 5 posts
- Specialist Grade III: 6 posts
- Assistant Engineer in Central Ground Water Board: 4 posts
- Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General: 1 post
- Junior Research Officer: 3 posts
UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here
- Scientist -B (Electrical): Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognized University or Institute OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
- Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): Degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical.
UPSC Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS option.
- Click on the Apply Now option.
- Fill up the application form.
- Upload the documents, if required.
- Pay the application fee.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
UPSC Salary
- Scientist -B (Electrical): Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
- Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): Level 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.
