UPSC is Hiring! Job Description, Salary, Vacancy Here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Scientist -B (Electrical), Assistant Engineer, Specialist Grade III, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is June 15, 2023. According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till June 15, 2023. UPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 20 vacant posts.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.

UPSC Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 15, 2023 The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: June 16, 2023

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Scientist -B (Electrical): 1 post

Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): 5 posts

Specialist Grade III: 6 posts

Assistant Engineer in Central Ground Water Board: 4 posts

Junior Ship Surveyor-Cum Assistant Director General: 1 post

Junior Research Officer: 3 posts

UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

Scientist -B (Electrical): Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognized University or Institute OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognized University or Institute OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering /Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): Degree in Engineering in the discipline of Mechanical.

UPSC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS option.

Click on the Apply Now option.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents, if required.

Pay the application fee.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC Salary

Scientist -B (Electrical): Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Engineer(Naval Quality Assurance): Level 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

