Home

Education

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 71 Deputy Architect And Other Posts At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 71 Deputy Architect And Other Posts At upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is accepting online applications for the position of Deputy Architect and other vacancies. Candidates can submit their application through the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The deadline to submit the application is July 27.

USPC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the job application process for Deputy Architect and various other positions. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 71 vacancies within the organisation. The registration process will continue until July 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the application process and ensure that the submitted form is printed by July 28, 2023. For further information on eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and additional details, read the official notice.

Trending Now

USPC Recruitment 2023: Number of Vacancies

Legal Officer: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Deputy Architect: 53 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Junior Scientific Officer : 2 posts

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

Director General: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 3 posts

You may like to read

USPC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: There are provisions for relaxation in age limit for SC/ST and OBC candidates. SC/ST candidates can avail of a relaxation of up to five years, while OBC applicants can avail of a relaxation of up to three years. It is mandatory for SC/ST/OBC candidates to provide a caste certificate in the prescribed format.

Educational Qualifications: For more and detailed information regarding age limit and education qualifications, go through the official notice. “The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage,” the official notice reads.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

1.Visit the official website of UPSC

2.Please select the highlighted link for Deputy Architect recruitment that is available on the homepage.

3.Then select the option for new login

4.Complete the application form by providing the required information.

• Make the fee payment.

• Click on submit.

USPC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 25, either by depositing cash at any SBI branch, using net banking services, or utilising Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment methods. Women candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES