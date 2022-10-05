UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Prosecutor and others posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. UPSC Recruitment aims to fill a total of 52 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is October 13, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2023: From Datesheet, Sample Papers to Exam Pattern; All You Need To Know

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: October 13, 2022 The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: October 14, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): 12 posts

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): 28 posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 01 post

Assistant Professor (Unani): 01 post

Veterinary Officer: 10 posts

UPSC Salary

Prosecutor in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO): Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA.

Assistant Professor (Unani): Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Veterinary Officer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

UPSC Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification For Each Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. Assistant Professor (Unani): Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970.

Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognized under Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the schedule of Indian Medicine Central Council Act 1970. Veterinary Officer: A recognized Veterinary qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1982 * (Number 52 of 1984). (ii) Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared here.

Direct Link: Download UPSC Recruitment Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

How to Apply Online For UPSC Vacancy 2022?

Interested candidates must apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at http://www.upsconline.nic.in.