UPSC Jobs 2023: Union Public Service Commission is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Last Date, Notification PDF Here
UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III and others. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form till June 29. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- online recruitment application(ORA) are invited for direct recruitment by selection through website: July 08, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 29, 2023
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: June 30, 2023
UPSC Vacancy
- Specialist Grade III (Microbiology or Bacteriology): 26 posts
- Specialist Grade III (Pathology): 15 posts
- Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer: 2 posts
- Senior Assistant Controller of Mines: 2 posts
- Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Anatomy): 6 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Community Medicine): 4 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Forensic Medicine & Toxicology): 4 posts
- Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Gynaecology & Obstetrics ): 4 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Homoeopathic Materia Medica): 8 posts
- Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy): 5 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Organon of Medicine): 9 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Practice of Medicine): 7 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Physiology including Biochemistry): 5 posts
- Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Pathology & Microbiology), Directorate of AYUSH: 4 posts
- Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Repertory), Directorate of AYUSH: 8 posts
- Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Surgery), Directorate of AYUSH: 4 posts
UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF Direct Link
UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?
- Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option.
- Click on the Apply Now option.
- Fill the application form.
- Upload the documents, if required.
- Pay the application fee.
- Save, Download the application form, and take a printout of it for future reference.
Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.
