UPSC Jobs 2023: Union Public Service Commission is Hiring. Check Vacancy, Last Date, Notification PDF Here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical O

UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 Out on upsc.gov.in; Personality Test From July 3.(Photo Credit: India.com)

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer, Specialist Grade III and others. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form till June 29. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

online recruitment application(ORA) are invited for direct recruitment by selection through website: July 08, 2023

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: June 29, 2023

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is: June 30, 2023

UPSC Vacancy

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology or Bacteriology): 26 posts

Specialist Grade III (Pathology): 15 posts

Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer: 2 posts

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines: 2 posts

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Anatomy): 6 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Community Medicine): 4 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Forensic Medicine & Toxicology): 4 posts

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Gynaecology & Obstetrics ): 4 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Homoeopathic Materia Medica): 8 posts

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy): 5 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Organon of Medicine): 9 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Practice of Medicine): 7 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Physiology including Biochemistry): 5 posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Pathology & Microbiology), Directorate of AYUSH: 4 posts

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Repertory), Directorate of AYUSH: 8 posts

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Surgery), Directorate of AYUSH: 4 posts

UPSC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF Direct Link UPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online? Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, Click on ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS. option. Click on the Apply Now option. Fill the application form. Upload the documents, if required. Pay the application fee. Save, Download the application form, and take a printout of it for future reference. Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to submit the Online Recruitment Application well in advance without waiting for the closing date.

