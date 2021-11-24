UPSC Joint Assistant Director Result Released: Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced the result for the post of the Joint Assistant Director in the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) on the official website upsc.gov.in.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Apply For 326 Posts at bankofbaroda.in | Direct Link Available HERE

The recruitment notification was announced on October 12, 2019. Note, the UPSC Result 2021 for Junior Assistant Director Post has been declared on the combined computer-based recruitment test and the personal interview.

UPSC Joint Assistant Director Result Released: How to Download

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Click on the What’s New Section.

Click on the notification that reads, “Final Result: 13 Posts of Joint Assistant Director, Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.”

A new window will open up.

Click on the Pdf file.

The PDF will consist of the candidate’s name who has been selected for the post.