UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Secretary Level Officers in different Ministries/Departments on Contract Basis. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post on or before May 3, 2021. For the convenience of the students, we have given all the important details here.

Last date for submission of online application: 3 May 2021

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Ministry of Food Processing Industries- 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises- 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies) – 1 Post

Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry) – 1 Post

UPSC Lateral Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

