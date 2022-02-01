New Delhi: The UPSC candidates who are preparing for the commission’s examinations, we have some important news for you. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the registration process and released the notification for Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE 2022) or Indian Administrative Service (IAS) tomorrow, 02 February 2022.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 10157 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in | Details Inside

Candidates preparing for UPSC IAS Exam 2022 can fill the application form through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Note, the registration process will close on February 22, 2022. The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam will be conducted on June 5, 2022, across the country. Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Clerk, Other Posts on nainitalbank.co.in| Registration Begins Today

Important Dates Also Read - CBSE CTET Provisional Answer Key 2021 Out on ctet.nic.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here