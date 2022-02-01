New Delhi: The UPSC candidates who are preparing for the commission’s examinations, we have some important news for you. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the registration process and released the notification for Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE 2022) or Indian Administrative Service (IAS) tomorrow, 02 February 2022.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 10157 Posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in | Details Inside
Candidates preparing for UPSC IAS Exam 2022 can fill the application form through the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Note, the registration process will close on February 22, 2022. The UPSC CSE Prelims Exam will be conducted on June 5, 2022, across the country.
Important Dates
|UPSC CSE Notification Date 2022
|02 February 2022
|UPSC CSE Registration Starting Date
|02 February 2022
|UPSC CSE Registration Last Date
|22 February 2022
|UPSC CSE Prelims Exam Date 2022
|05 June 2022
|UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card Date 2022
|May 2022
Candidates can also check the UPSC Exam Calendar from the link given below.
Selection Process
A candidate will be selected on the basis of
- Prelims Exam: Candidates must appear for the Prelims Exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2022.
- Main Exam: Those who clear the IAS Prelims exam will be called for the Mains Exam.
- Interview Round: Candidates who clear the IAS Mains exam will have to appear for the Interview Round.
How to Apply
- Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the CSE 2022 online application link.
- Fill in your details and register for the exam.
- Now, fill the application form by providing the necessary details.
- Save, Download the application form.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.