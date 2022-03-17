UPSC Mains Result 2021 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission on Thursday declared the UPSC Mains Result 2021. The civil service aspirants, who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Mains exam, can check their results online now on the official website – upsc.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022 Released on upsconline.nic.in; Download Via Direct Link Here

The UPSC has also released the list of candidates with their roll numbers on the official website. The candidates who are selected have been listed for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

The candidates must note that the UPSC Mains Result 2021 has been declared for the CSE mains exams which was held from January 7 to 16, 2022 in offline mode.

This time, the UPSC said that a total of 1823 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Services Mains exam final recruitment, and for them, the DAF form has also been released.

The UPSC said that the UPSC CSE selection related final interviews will be held from April 5, 2022 and DAF form has to be filled on upsconline.nic.in from March 17, 2022.

Earlier, the UPSC had mentioned that the civil services exam result would be out in the last week of March, 2022.

How to Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC

Click on ‘Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021’

Download UPSC Civil Service Mains Result PDF

Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates

UPSC Mains Result 2021-22 Download PDF Link Here

The selected candidates can check their name-wise UPSC mains results as well and it must be noted that Civil Services candidature is subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria and filling of DAF form.

The UPSC said it will upload the marks of all candidates within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result [after conducting Personality Tests (Interview)] and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.