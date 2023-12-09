Home

Education

UPSC Mains Result 2023: What is Civil Services Detailed Application Form-II? Check Last to Apply

UPSC Mains Result 2023: What is Civil Services Detailed Application Form-II? Check Last to Apply

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Selected aspirants have qualified for the Personality Tes

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Selected aspirants have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). Candidates who have qualified for the interviews must complete and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) as a mandatory requirement.

Trending Now

UPSC CSE DAF 2 Form: What is UPSC Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II)?

The UPSC DAF-II is an essential form that candidates qualifying for the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test/Interview, based on the CSE Mains exam results, must complete. This comprehensive form gathers details about the candidate’s background, education, and preferences for participating services.

You may like to read

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily. Regarding this, following provisions have been made in the Civil Services Examination, 2023 Rules:

“14.(1) Before the commencement of Interview/Personality Test of the Examination, a candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences only for those Services which are participating in the Civil Services Examination‐2023 and for which the candidate is interested to be allocated to in case of eventual selection, in the on‐line Detailed Application Form‐II (DAF‐II). OBC Annexure (for OBC category only) and EWS Annexure (for EWS category only) is required to be mandatorily submitted. Any delay in submission of the DAF‐II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the CSE‐2023. A candidate may also upload additional documents/certificates of higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc. (2) In case of recommendation of candidature by UPSC for Service Allocation, the candidate shall be considered by the Government for allocation to one of those Services for which the preference has been indicated by the candidate in the on‐line Detailed Application Form‐II subject to fulfilment of other conditions. No change in preferences for Services once submitted by a candidate would be permitted. In case preference for none of the Services is indicated, the candidate will not be considered for Service Allocation. (3) A candidate who wishes to be considered for Indian Administrative Service or Indian Police Service shall be required to indicate in the on‐line Detailed Application Form‐II the order of preferences for various Zones and Cadres for which the candidate would like to be considered for allotment in case of appointment to the IAS or IPS. No change in preference of Zones and Cadres once submitted by a candidate would be permitted.

Note‐I: The candidates are advised to indicate preferences for various services or posts very carefully. Attention is also invited to Rule 21 (1) in this connection.

Note‐II: The candidates are advised to periodically visit DoPT’s website https://dopt.gov.in or https://cseplus.nic.in for information or details about Service Allocation, Cadre allotment, etc.

Note‐III: As per the extant Cadre Allocation Policy applicable for the Civil Services Examination‐2023, the candidates who wish to indicate IAS/IPS as their Service preference are advised to indicate all the Zones and Cadres in the order of preference in their on‐line Detailed Application Form‐II.”

Therefore, in accordance with the aforesaid provisions of the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to fill up and submit DAF-II ONLINE only, which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 09th December, 2023 to 15th December, 2023 till 6:00 P.M. failing which his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no correspondence will be entertained by the Commission in this regard. Further, no e-Summon letter will be issued to such candidates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.