UPSC Mains Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the national exam can check the same by visiting the UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Mains 2019 was conducted from September 20 to September 29, last year. The result has been issued in the form of a PDF file with the list of shortlisted candidates.

The candidates whose names are on the list are qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews) round and are required to notify the Commission whether they will opt-in or opt-out of the option. The interview round for these candidates is likely to commence in the month of February 2020.

Follow the steps to check your UPSC Mains Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UPSC Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2019 Result’.

Step 3: The candidates can find their roll number, name and other details on the PDF list.

Step 4: Download this PDF file and take a print out for future reference.