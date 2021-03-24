UPSC Mains Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the civil services mains result 2020. Candidates are requested to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in and check their results asap. All qualified candidates will have to appear for personality Test (interview) which is expected to begin soon. The interviews for UPSC Main 2020 qualified candidates will be held in the office of UPSC in New Delhi. The UPSC Mains 2020 written exams were held between January 8 and January 17. The final selection of candidates will be done following interview round. Also Read - UPPSC Result 2020: Results For PCS Mains Out | Here's Direct Link to Download List of Selected Candidates

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Know here steps to check result/selection list

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the examination section and click on the link which says ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020’.

Step 3: A new window will open. Now, select ‘written result’

Step 4: A new page bearing roll numbers of selected candidates for PI will open

Step 5: Download the pdf for a future reference

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD UPSC Mains 2020 SELECTED CANDIDATES LIST (PDF)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 was held for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’). The UPSC has said that the e-Summon Letters of the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly on https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in.

If candidates are unable to download their e-Summon Letters, they can contact the office of the Commission. Phone Numbers: 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or by email on (csm-upsc@nic.in).