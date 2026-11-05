UPSC Mains Result 2026 Out, 2,526 make it to interview round; Check at upsc.gov.in

The Mains examination has been cleared by 2,526 candidates, who now move on to the final hurdle of the selection process: the Personality Test, or interview.

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UPSC Mains 2026 result announced. File image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their results through the Commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 2,526 candidates have cleared the Mains examination and qualified for the next stage of the selection process, the Personality Test or interview.

A press release by UPSC reads, "On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 21st August 2026 to 30th August 2026, the candidates, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’)." — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026

Those who have made it to the interview round must complete or update the required information in their online application forms. The facility will be available on the UPSC online portal from November 11 to November 25, 2026, until 6 pm.

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How to check UPSC CSE Mains result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Written Results’ section on the homepage.

Find the link for ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026’.

Click on the link to open the result PDF.

Download and save the PDF

UPSC CSE 2026 interview: Dates and details

Candidates will appear for their Personality Tests at the Commission’s office, located at Dholpur House on Shahjahan Road in New Delhi.

Candidates shortlisted for the interviews will be able to download their e-Summon letters from the UPSC website and the online application portal. The Commission has made it clear that no physical summons letters will be sent.

What does the UPSC Personality Test assess?

The Personality Test, commonly referred to as the UPSC interview, evaluates a candidate’s overall suitability for a career in the civil services.

It assesses several qualities, including intellectual ability, judgement, social traits and leadership skills, which are considered important for candidates aspiring to join the civil services.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2026: Apply for 212 posts across government departments | Check details

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Marksheets

The marksheets of all candidates will be published on the Commission’s website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, after the Personality Tests have been completed.