UPSC Marksheet 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday released UPSC Civil Services 2019 marksheet on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The result for the same was declared on August 4, 2020. Also Read - UPSC NDA I And II Written Exam Results 2020 Declared at upsc.gov.in | Know How to Proceed Forward Here

Pradeep Singh had bagged the top position in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma had secured the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: SC Declines to Postpone Civil Services Examination Due to COVID Pandemic

Here’s how you can download UPSC marksheet 2019: Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: 'Impossible to Defer Civil Services Exams Over COVID,' UPSC Tells Supreme Court

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UPSC Civil Services 2019 marksheet’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your login details

Step 4: Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet for a future reference.

A total number of 829 candidates were recommended for appointment, the break-up of which is given below category wise:

GENERAL – 304

EWS – 78

OBC – 251

SC – 129

ST – 67