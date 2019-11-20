UPSC Medical Officer Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the written exam conducted for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (General Duty). Candidates can check their result on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 327 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. 984 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview. The written exam was conducted on October 20.

Steps to check the written exam result:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘Written Result: 327 Posts of Medical Officer (General Duty)

Step 3: On the next page, click on the link below the heading ‘Documents’; a PDF file will open

Step 4: You will see a list of roll numbers, check if yours is there

Step 5: Download the PDF file and keep a copy for future use

Click here to access the PDF file directly.

Details about the interview process will be published online in due course of time.

Marks of those candidates who have not been shortlisted, as well as the category-wise cutoff marks, will be published on the website within 30 days of declaration of the final result.

Candidates who are finally selected will work in hospitals and dispensaries of the government of Delhi. Initially, they will serve two years of probation after selection. Further, they will also not be allowed any private practice, including any consultation and laboratory work.