UPSC Mobile App: The Union Public Service Commission launched the UPSC mobile app for the convenience of aspiring candidates. The official UPSC mobile app is available on Google Play Store. The UPSC app will provide all details related to examination, interview schedule and other details.

“Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill application forms using mobile,” the official note read.

The UPSC android App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store using the following link: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc

How to download UPSC mobile app

Type ‘UPSC – Official App’

Click on the ‘Install’ button

All advertisements/notifications of examinations and vacancies will be available for download via the app. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) launched the One Time Registration (OTR) platform on its official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in on a 24X7 basis. According to the official notification, the aspirants, who wish to apply for any future examination(s) of the Commission, are required to register themselves on the OTR platform by filling up their basic personal information. Once the online registration is completed, the information will remain stored securely in the Commission’s servers. An aspirant’s information will get automatically populated in the online application form of an Examination for which she/he applies.