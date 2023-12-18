Home

UPSC NDA And NA Exam(I) Notification 2024: Registration Begins on Dec 20; Exam in April

The UPSC NDA and NA Exam(I) notification will be released on December 20, 2023. Candidates can fill up the UPSC NDA and NA application form by January 9.

UPSC NDA And NA Exam(I) 2024 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will begin the registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 in December. The UPSC NDA and NA Exam(I) notification will be released on December 20, 2023. Along with the notification, the Commission will release the UPSC NDA application form. Once published, candidates can fill up the UPSC NDA and NA application form by January 9.

The Commission will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024 on April 21, 2024. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceeds for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

UPSC NDA And NA Exam(I) Notification 2024 – Check Eligibility Criteria(Educational Qualification)

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: —12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

UPSC NDA And NA Exam(I) Notification 2024 – How to Register? Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) at upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in.

and Register yourself on the portal. Once registered, fill up the application form.

Fill up the application form by entering the education qualification, marks, and other basic details.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the fee and submit the application form. UPSC NDA And NA Exam(I) Notification 2024 – Eligibility Criteria(Nationality) Nationality: A candidate must be unmarried male/female and must be : (i) a citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii), above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will not, however, be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal. For more details, candidates are advised to Union Public Service Commission(UPSC).

