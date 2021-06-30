New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the NDA 1 result 2021 online. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results online on upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the result has been released as a PDF, in which roll numbers of the selected candidates are given. Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins For 128 Asst Professor (Medical) Posts | Details Here

The candidates having their roll number on the list can then proceed to the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview rounds. The SSB rounds will be held from January 02, 2022. In all, 8207 candidates have qualified.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

On reaching the website, the candidates need to look for the result link on the home page.

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination result 2021 displays on the screen.

Click on the link available in the “Download” link.

Once the file is downloaded, candidates can check if their roll number is there on the list.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination are required to register themselves online on the Directorate General of Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in, with the same Email ID as provided to UPSC while filling UPSC online application.

The candidates must note that the registration must be done within 2 weeks from the date of declaration of the written exam. The candidates will then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of the SSB interview which will be communicated on the registered e-mail ID and via joinindianarmy.nic.in.