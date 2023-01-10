Top Recommended Stories
UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 Registration Date Extended Till Jan 12; Apply Now at upsc.gov.in
UPSC NDA Application Form: Candidates can fill up the online application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC NDA Application Form: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration date for National Defence Academy (NDA-I) and Combined Defence Services (CDS-I) examinations 2023 till January 12, 2023. The decision to extend the registration date has been taken due to server slow-down. “Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down,” UPSC in an official statement said. Candidates can fill up the online application form by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
Through UPSC NDA I exam, a total of 395 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Meanwhile, UPSC CDS I will fill up 341 posts. The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted on April 16, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official websites, and other details here.
Check Official Websites Here
Step By Step Guide to Fill UPSC NDA 1, CDS-1 Application Form 2023
- Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.
- Look for the UPSC NDA-1 or CDS-1 application form link.
- Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details.
- Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee. Choose preferred exam centres.
- Once done, click on the “Submit” option for the final submission.
National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 Exam Date
