New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for UPSC NDA 2 2021 examination, we have some important news for you. The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, on June 9, 2021. The candidates are asked to keep all the details ready for an error-free registration. The candidates can fill the online application form on the official site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the web link of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the homepage.

Click on the link, “UPSC NDA 2 2021 notification”, you will be re-directed to a new window.

Enter details to complete the UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration.

Pay the UPSC NDA 2 2021 application fee and click on submit tab.

Take a print of the UPSC NDA 2 2021 application form for any future reference.

Here are some of the important details of the examination:

The last date to complete the UPSC NDA 2 2021 registration processes is June 29, 2021.

UPSC NDA 2 2021 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 5, 2021.

Candidates applying for UPSC NDA 2 2021 exam must have pass Class 12 with physics, chemistry and mathematics from a recognized board.

The candidates need to be a citizen of India. T

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs. 100, while the reserved category candidates need not pay any fee.

Those who will qualify for the UPSC NDA exam will get a monthly stipend of Rs. 56100 during the training period.

The admit card for the NDA examination is likely to be issued in the month of August.

Candidates must note that UPSC NDA 2 2021 notification may get delayed due to the prevailing COVID 19 situation in the country.