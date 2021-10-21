UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission is likely to release the UPSC NDA 2 admit card 2021 today or by October 31, on the official website. Interested candidates must download the admit card(once released) from the official website which is upsc.gov.in.Also Read - TS CPGET 2021 Results Announced on tscpget.com: Here’s How Candidates Can Check Rank Card

The exams will be conducted on November 14, 2021, in an offline mode across the various exam centres. According to the official notice, the admit card will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examinations. Students planning to appear for the UPSC NDA 2 exam can also download their admit card from upsconline.nic.in.

Note, all admit cards will be issued online. None of the admit cards will be sent by post.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021: Important Updates

Here are some important reminders for you to keep in mind.

The commission is likely to issue the admit card latest by Oct 31, 2020.

The admit card will be released on the official website which is upsc.gov.in.

Read the admit card carefully. In case of any fault or error, contact the UPSC administrative office.

All UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2021 will be issued online.

In any scenario, a candidate receives a wrong admit card, it should be notified to the commission. Issuance of the new admit card must be requested.

None of the admit cards will be sent by post.