UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released: Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket on upsc.gov.in

According to official information, the last date to download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card is September 3

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Released

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. They can download the admit card using their Registration ID or Roll Number. According to official information, the last date to download the admit card is September 3. The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 examination will be conducted on September 3.

UPSC NDA 2 ADMIT CARD: Here’s How to Download

First, you need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates will then select a link which mentions ‘e – Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023’ on the home page.

After this, candidates can enter login details to access the site.

On this page, then the UPSC NDA 2 admission card will be displayed.

Then download and print the document.

Candidates need to note that the exam will be conducted at various centres across the country. Notably, this exam is being conducted to fill 395 vacant seats between the two institutions.

The NDA exam is being conducted twice a year and is divided into a written exam and an SSB interview. Two areas covered in the written test include Math and General Ability Test (GAT). There are 270 questions in total in the exam, of which 150 are GAT questions and 120 are math questions which makes 900 as the total marks. The minimum passing marks for the written test are 25% for each component.

Candidates who clear the written test will be called for the two-stage SSB interview. The OIR, PP, and DT tests will be part of the first stage, and the conference and the psychological tests will be part of the second stage.

