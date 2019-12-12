UPSC NDA 2 Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for National Defence Academy (NDA) as well as Naval Academy (NA) II Examination 2019 that was conducted n November 17. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scores by visiting the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will the called for the interview round held by the Service Selection Boards (SSBs), following which candidates will be selected for the respective courses. The interview rounds will begin from July 2, 2020.

Candidates need to submit their original certificates of age and educational qualification to the respective SSBs at the time of their interview.

Follow the steps to check your UPSC NDA 2 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads ‘Written Result (with name): National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019’

Step 3: A PDF file will open with the entire list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 4: Check your name on the list. Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The UPSC NDA 2 final marksheet will be published within 15 days from the date of publication of final result. The window to download the marksheet will remain open for 30 days starting from the date of posting.