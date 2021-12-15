UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The examination was held to hire candidates(male and female) in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. The exam was conducted on November 14, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the results from the official website. The selected candidates will be recruited to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 148th Course, and for the 110th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The Course will begin from July 02, 2022.Also Read - BMRCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 50 Train Operator Posts on bmrc.co.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Written Result (with name): National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021, available on ‘What’s New’ Section.

The UPSC NDA 2 result will appear on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF to find your roll number.

Save, Download and take a printout of the UPSC NDA 2 result for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the Direct link to check the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2021.

Click HERE: Download UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF

The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, “candidates are requested to register themselves online on

the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result. The successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/ Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.”