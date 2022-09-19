UPSC NDA 2 Result 2022 Download Link: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 today, September 19, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 on September 4, 2022. The examination was held at various Centers/Venues all over India. This year, the UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 examination was held in two shifts.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside

"The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Nos. are shown in the list is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of their admission to the examination, "candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result," UPSC in an official notification said.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download UPSC NDA, NA 2 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. On the homepage, visit the “What’s New” section. Click on the link that reads, “Written Result National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022.” The UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Scroll the PDF to check your roll number. Download the UPSC NDA 2 Result PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

The mark sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for aperiod of thirty (30) days. For more details, go through the official website of Union Public Service Commission.