UPSC NDA Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 tomorrow, September 4, 2022. The examination will be held at various Centers/Venues all over India. This year, the UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10: 00 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 2:00 PM. Candidates can check the exam day guidelines and other details here.
UPSC NDA Exam Date
- UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 examination: September 04, 2022
UPSC NDA Exam Time
- NDA 2 2022 exam timings: Shift 1 – 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Mathematics)
- NDA 2 2022 exam timings: Shift 2 – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm (General ability test)
UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022
Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the UPSC NDA NA 2 admit card 2022 from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details
Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India to Recruit 113 Posts at fci.gov.in, Read Here
- Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session.
- No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.
- Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last-minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of the Examination well in time for frisking.
- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates.
- Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as they shall be required to fill the Attendance List and the OMR Answer Sheet with Black Ball Point Pen only.
- Candidates without masks/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue.
- Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle.
- Candidates are to follow “COVID-19” norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.
- Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Hall, as safe keeping of the same can not be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.
- They must download and print UPSC NDA 2 admit card and carry to the exam centre.
- Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.
- Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future Examinations.