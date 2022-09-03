UPSC NDA Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) is all set to conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 tomorrow, September 4, 2022. The examination will be held at various Centers/Venues all over India. This year, the UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10: 00 AM. Meanwhile, the second shift will begin at 2:00 PM. Candidates can check the exam day guidelines and other details here.Also Read - Teachers' Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

UPSC NDA Exam Date

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 examination: September 04, 2022

UPSC NDA Exam Time

NDA 2 2022 exam timings: Shift 1 – 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Mathematics)

Shift 1 – 10.00 am to 12.30 pm (Mathematics) NDA 2 2022 exam timings: Shift 2 – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm (General ability test)

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2022

Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the UPSC NDA NA 2 admit card 2022 from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Other Details