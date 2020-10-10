UPSC NDA I and II written exam results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC NDA I and II written exam result on its official website upsc.gov.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: SC Declines to Postpone Civil Services Examination Due to COVID Pandemic

Notably, the written exams for UPSC NDA I and II was held on September 6 in an online mode. Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2020: 'Impossible to Defer Civil Services Exams Over COVID,' UPSC Tells Supreme Court

The UPSC NDA I and II written exam results have been declared in a pdf format. For candidates to be able to check their scores, they are advised to search their roll number to know if they passed the written exam. Also Read - UPSC CDS II 2019 Exam Result: Final Scores Declared at upsc.gov.in; Total 196 Candidates Selected For Recruitment

Those who have qualified the UPSC NDA I and II written exam will be called for an interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

If the interview round is cleared by the candidates, they will get admission in Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of NDA for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), a report by India Today stated.

List of documents needed for interview

Original certificates of age and education qualification

How to apply for jobs after UPSC NDA I and II written exam

Candidates have to register themselves online on the Indian Army recruiting website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. This has to be done within two weeks’ time.

UPSC NDA I and II final result

The results will out come within 2 weeks of completion of the job process.