Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the admit cards for the UPSC National Defence Academy, Naval Academy 1 Exam 2022. The candidates who are preparing for these examinations can download from the official UPSC website –upsc.gov.in

As per the official notice issued by UPSC, "candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush. "Important Instructions to the candidates" must be read carefully by the candidate".

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidate can download the admit card:

Visit the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘e-admit Cards for NDA. NA 1 Exams 2022’

Click on ‘Download e-admit card’

Enter your registration ID or roll number to log in

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check all details thoroughly and download the hall ticket

Take a print out

UPSC is set to conduct the UPSC NDA, NA 1 Exam 2022 on April 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted offline across various centres in India.