UPSC NDA, NA 1 Admit Card 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in; Exam on April 16

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Commission at www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the exam for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 on April 16, 2023. The competitive examination will be conducted at various centres/venues all over the country. Earlier today, the Commission released the UPSC NDA I admit card 2023. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Commission at www.upsc.gov.in.

Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023: Direct link

How to Download UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “e – Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023”

Enter the required login details such as registration id/roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

The UPSC NDA 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Hall, as safe keeping of the same can not be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard. Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

