UPSC NDA NA 2 Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 today August 10, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the UPSC NDA NA 2 admit card 2022 from the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

To access the UPSC NDA NA 2 hall ticket 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her Registration Id or Roll number. This year, the Commission will conduct the examination on September 04, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. Paper-I will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours. Paper -II is a General Ability Test. Registered candidates will have to appear for both papers.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. It is to be noted that candidates will be able to download their admit card between August 10 to September 04, 2022.

How to Download UPSC NDA NA 2 Admit Card 2022?