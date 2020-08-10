UPSC NDA & NA Exam (II) 2020 Admit Cards: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA)-II Examination 2020 on its official website. Also Read - UPSC NDA Registration 2020: Applications Open Till Jan 28, Check Eligibility, How to Apply

Candidates can download their admit cards from UPSC's official website-upsc.gov.in-till September 6, which is the scheduled date of the examination.

Steps to download UPSC NDA & NA Exam (II) 2020 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New’, click on ‘e-Admit Cards: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I) and (II), 2020’

Step 3: In the next tab that opens, click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘Link’

Step 4: Next, click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘To Download e-Admit Card’

Step 5: Read all the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’

Step 6: Select any of the given option between Registration ID and Roll Number

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen next

Step 8: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can also click here to access the ‘Registration ID/Roll Number’ page directly.