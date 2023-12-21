Home

UPSC NDA & NA Exam(I) Registration 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the notification for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024.The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Before filling up the application form at upsc.gov.in or (upsconline.nic.in), aspirants must check the eligibility criteria, age limit, and selection procedure here.

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024: UPSC NDA & NA Exam(I) Eligibility

NATIONALITY

Nationality: A candidate must be unmarried male/female and must be :

(i) a citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii), above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will not, however, be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

Age Limits, Sex and Marital Status

Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2005 and not later than 1 st July, 2008 are eligible.

The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Secondary School Examination or an equivalent examination certificates. These certificates are required to be submitted only the declaration of the result of the written part of the examination. No other document

relating to age like horoscopes, affidavits, birth extracts from Municipal Corporation, service records and the like will beaccepted. The expression Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate in this part of the instruction includes the alternative certificates mentioned above.

NOTE 1: Candidates should note that only the date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary School Examination Certificate available or an equivalent certificate on the date of submission of applications will be accepted by the Commission and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

NOTE 2: Candidates should also note that once a date of birth has been claimed by them and entered in the records of the Commission for the purpose of admission to an Examination, no change will be allowed subsequently or at any subsequent examination on any ground whatsoever.

Provided that in case of an inadvertent/ unintentional/typographical error committed by a candidate in

indicating the date of birth in the Online Application Form, the candidate may make a request to the Commission for subsequent rectification along with supporting documents, as specified in the Rule 2 (b) of the Examination Rules and the request may be considered by the Commission, if the same is made latest by the date of the National Defence Services & Naval Academy (I) Examination, 2024 which is 21.04.2024.

