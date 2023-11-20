Home

UPSC NDA & NA Examination(I) 2024: Check Dates, Application Form, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

UPSC NDA & NA Examination(I) 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release a detailed notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination(I) 2024 on Decemb

UPSC NDA & NA Examination(I) 2024: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) will release a detailed notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination(I) 2024 on December 20, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the competitive examination by visiting the official website of the Commission at . It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in a lifetime. According to the UPSC Annual Calendar 2024, the Commission will conclude the registration process on January 9, 2024. The examination will conduct the UPSC NDA & NA Examination, 2024 on April 21, 2024. Check important dates, the official website, exam pattern, and syllabus related to the UPSC NDA & NA Examination here.

UPSC NDA & NA Examination(I) 2024: Check Educational Qualification Here

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy:—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy:—12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also

apply for this examination.

apply for this examination. Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066’ and for Naval Academy

candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’ by 24th December, 2023 failing which their candidature will be cancelled.

candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’ by 24th December, 2023 failing which their candidature will be cancelled. All other candidates who have produced their Matriculation and 10+2 pass or equivalent certificates in original at the time of attending the SSB interview and have got the same verified by the mSSB authorities are not required to submit the same to Army HQ or Naval HQ as the case may be. Certificates in original issued by

the Principals of the Institutions are also acceptable in cases where Boards/Universities have not yet issued certificates. Certified true copies/photostate copies of such certificates will not be accepted. To know more, go through the detailed notice, which will be shared on the UPSC’s website in the month of December.

UPSC NDA & NA Examination(I) 2024: Check Scheme of Examination

The subjects of the written examination, the time allowed and the maximum marks allotted to each subject will be as follows:

The papers in all the subjects will consist of Objective type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of Mathematics and part “B” of the General ability test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

Syllabus of the examination: Paper -I Mathematics: Algebra, Matrices And Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two And Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus And Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics And Probability.

Algebra, Matrices And Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two And Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus And Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics And Probability. PAPER-II GENERAL ABILITY TEST: English, General Knowledge, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Freedom Movement etc., Geography, Current Events.

