UPSC NDA, NA I 2022: The candidates who are preparing for UPSC NDA I 2022 examination, we have some important news for you. The Union Public Service Commission will end the application process for the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) today as of January 11, 2022. The candidates can fill the online application form through the official site of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

According to the UPSC schedule, the Commission will conduct the NDA 1 Exam 2022 on April 10, 2022, at various examination centres across the country. Those who qualify for the written exam will be called for an interview. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination.

UPSC NDA, NA I Exam 2022: How to Apply

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsconline.nic.in .

. Now Click on the ” ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC ” option.

” option. A new screen will be opened.

Now click on Click Here for PART I ” option given beside the ” National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) option.

” option given beside the ” option. Fill in the application form by providing all the necessary details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam centre, parent’s name, marital status. Now pay the application fee.

After completion of the Part-1 form, candidates will receive a Registration ID.

Now register for the second part by providing the Registration ID, date of birth. It is necessary to fill the application form for both parts.

A total of 400 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Vacancy Details

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air Force – (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech): 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non-Tech): 10 (including 02 for female candidate)

Alternatively, candidates can fill the application form through the direct link given below.

Click Here to Apply Online For Part-I Registration

Click Here to Apply Online For Part-II Registration