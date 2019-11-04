UPSC NDA NA (I) Exam Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the results of UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA)-I on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and NA Exam (I) 2019 can check their results on the official website of UPSC, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download UPSC NDA & NA (I) Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website, i.e., upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now check your results.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

This exam is being conducted for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA for 143 Course and 105th Indian Naval Academy Course which will commence from January 2020. In total, as many as 447 candidates have cleared the UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2019, stated a report.